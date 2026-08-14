Divyenndu talked about his return as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur – The Movie: “This one is just for the fans”

Divyenndu is all set to bring back one of the most popular characters from Indian streaming, Munna Bhaiya, in Mirzapur - The Movie. As the much-awaited film gears up for its theatrical release, the actor has opened up about returning to the character and the approach he takes while bringing his roles to life.

Divyenndu talked about his return as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur – The Movie: “This one is just for the fans”

Over the years, Divyenndu has been associated with several author-backed roles, with Munna Bhaiya emerging as one of his most recognisable performances. Speaking about what goes into creating a character that resonates so strongly with audiences, the actor credits the writers and makers for placing their trust in him.

"I'm very lucky that I get a lot of author-backed characters. I'm thankful to the makers and the writers for actually having this kind of belief in me, that I'll be able to pull off these characters. When it comes to my way of making a character and working on it, one thing is always at the core of it: I always try to make them more relatable and human and not just take the easy way out to explore the character. I like to take my chances, I like to take risks, and audiences have always rewarded me for that. So I think experimenting with characters is, in part, somewhere within me as an actor, and I feel really complete when I express myself in making these characters more so fearlessly," he said.

For Divyenndu, stepping into Munna Bhaiya once again comes with a mix of excitement and nervousness. The character’s return marks a significant moment for both the actor and fans of the Mirzapur franchise, especially as the story moves from streaming to the big screen.

Talking about what the comeback means to him personally, Divyenndu added, "To come back with the film, it's like how life comes full circle. I'm both excited and nervous at the same time. How would people react and see Munna coming back, whether I've done justice to it or not. So, it's a bag full of emotions but above everything, I think this one is just for the fans."

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur - The Movie is an action crime thriller produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.

Based on the popular streaming series Mirzapur, the film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on September 4.

Also Read: Makers of Mirzapur: The Movie unveil 4 striking new posters ahead of trailer launch, watch

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