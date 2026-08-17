Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has reacted to being left out of this year’s Kolkata Film Festival, taking a sarcastic dig at the organisers while comparing the situation with the invitation he received from the Moscow Film Festival. The actor’s comments came during his recent visit to Kolkata for a meeting related to the birth centenary celebrations of Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar.

Mithun Chakraborty reacts to Kolkata Film Festival snub with a sarcastic remark: “Main bahut chota artiste hoon, shayad isliye nahi bulaya”

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mithun confirmed that he was not invited to the Kolkata Film Festival. “I wasn't invited to the film festival,” he said. The actor then pointed out that he had received an invitation from the Moscow Film Festival and was preparing to attend the event there.

“I am going to Moscow now; perhaps they will invite me. They are inviting me to the Moscow Film Festival. Yet, here in Bengal, I wasn't invited,” Mithun said.

Mithun appeared to take the situation in a lighter but pointed manner, suggesting that his comparatively limited number of Bengali film appearances might have been a reason for his exclusion. He said, “Main bahut chota artiste hoon, shayad isliye nahi bulaya (I am a very minor artiste. Maybe that's why they didn't invite me).”

The actor’s remarks come at a time when Bengal is observing the centenary of Uttam Kumar, one of the most recognised figures in Bengali cinema. Born Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Uttam Kumar made his mark in Bengali films and also worked as an actor, director and producer in Hindi cinema. His career gained momentum after early setbacks, with films such as Basu Paribar and Sharey Chuattor helping establish him as a major star. His pairing with Suchitra Sen remains one of the most remembered screen partnerships in Bengali cinema.

Meanwhile, Mithun continues to remain active across film industries. He is set to make a cameo in Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2, which is scheduled for release in 2027. His latest comments have once again brought attention to his absence from the Kolkata Film Festival and his contrasting invitation from Moscow.

Also Read : Dev Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty in hospital after the latter’s surgery: “You have always been like a father figure to me”

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