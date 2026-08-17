Govinda has once again addressed his wife Sunita Ahuja’s recent public remarks, criticising her for using abusive language during interactions with the paparazzi. The couple has been involved in a public exchange of words after Govinda was spotted with his upcoming film co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had earlier made remarks about Govinda’s appearance with the actress and referred to him as a “sugar daddy.”

Govinda hits back at Sunita Ahuja over abusive comments; says, “Everyone will see your real face”

In a recent video shared by a paparazzo, Govinda directly addressed Sunita’s use of abusive language and urged her to be more mindful of her public behaviour. He said, “Sunita ji aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hai (Sunita ji you are abusing a lot these days). If people get inspired by you…everyone will see your real face.”

Govinda further warned that such behaviour could influence younger people. “Youngsters will look at you, and the way you behave, they will follow it. What if people start abusing you like that? We will be embarrassed if that happens. Don’t do this. You have made the name of mothers and sisters vey cheap. This is not expected from you,” he said.

The actor had earlier criticised Sunita for allegedly defaming him and interfering with his professional work. Referring to her appearances on shows, he said, “I usually don’t take work outside, and now when I’m doing my own work, you are interfering in it. And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right.”

Govinda then alleged that Sunita’s recent statements were affecting his reputation and business. “But ever since I have started my film, you have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people’s hearts, to defame me, or to do something that affects my business,” he said.

He also appealed to her not to humiliate newcomers from less privileged backgrounds. “When people from poor families enter the film line, please don’t humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, you have the power, you have fame, respect and wealth, everything has been given to you by the Almighty. That doesn’t mean you should humiliate someone who doesn’t have these things. It doesn’t suit you,” Govinda said.

Addressing Sunita’s comments about his age gap with Komal Rani, Govinda said, “And as for this whole thing about age that you have started, let me remind you, for your education, that all the great artists in this country have worked with younger women. They received good films, name, fame and respect, and they got opportunities to work with younger people, which is why they appeared young.”

He concluded by asking Sunita to reconsider her public statements. “For your own small interests, you are trying to harm a very big business. Everyone is aware of the group, the gang, that is behind you. And I feel that this awareness will become much more public and come out in the open. That won’t look good for you either. And I feel that perhaps, even going forward, you may need me somewhere, at some point. So please, by making such statements and running these podcasts and insulting me like this… Please stay within your limits. This is my humble request to you,” he said.

The controversy began after Sunita questioned Govinda’s public appearances with Komal Rani. She said, “The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Also Read : Govinda recalls suicidal thoughts after entering Narmada River following mother’s death: “I thought I would meet my mother again”

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