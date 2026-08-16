Rasika Dugal drops pictures with Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya along with his real-life wife Mridula Tripathi, ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release

Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie is keenly awaited, with anticipation building ever since its announcement. For the first time ever, marking the theatrical leap of India’s biggest OTT franchise, the film is set to bring the iconic world of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time. The recently released teaser and trailer have further amplified the excitement among fans.

Rasika Dugal drops pictures with Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya along with his real-life wife Mridula Tripathi, ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release

Amidst the film’s promotions, Rasika Dugal has shared a fun glimpse from behind the scenes. She shared pictures with her reel-life husband Pankaj Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, alongside his real-life wife Mridula Tripathi. The playful frames beautifully bring reel life and real life together, with Rasika and Mridula posing alongside Pankaj Tripathi, who effortlessly flaunts Kaleen Bhaiya’s signature swag.

Sharing the pictures, Rasika wrote, “Mirzapur in Melbourne... Real-life और Reel-life😄... और Kaleen Bhaiya ka signature swag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are set to unveil ‘Vaaroon Forever’, a fresh rendition of the beloved Mirzapur track. Original singer Romy returns alongside Shreya Ghoshal, with Anand Bhaskar and Ginny Diwan also reprising their roles, giving the fan-favourite song a renewed musical identity.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie unveils ‘Vaaroon Forever’ posters ahead of August 18 song release

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