Dev Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty in hospital after the latter’s surgery: “You have always been like a father figure to me”

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty underwent a successful surgical procedure at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the actor is currently in stable condition and is recovering well following the surgery.

Dev Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty in hospital after the latter’s surgery: “You have always been like a father figure to me”

Chakraborty underwent the procedure to remove a metal plate that had been implanted after an earlier injury. The surgery was completed successfully, and the actor continues to remain under medical observation at the hospital. Sources have also stated that there have been no complications following the procedure.

Amid the actor’s hospitalisation, actor and TMC politician Dev Adhikari visited him to check on his health. Dev later shared a picture with Chakraborty on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message for the veteran actor.

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Sharing the picture, Dev wrote, “You have always been like a father figure to me. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and everything you deserve.”

The visit comes as Mithun Chakraborty continues his recovery after the surgical procedure. While the actor remains under observation, reports from hospital sources indicate that his condition is stable and there are no immediate complications.

Mithun Chakraborty, one of the prominent names in Indian cinema, has had a long career spanning several decades. He has also been active in politics and is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

For now, the veteran actor is expected to continue recovering under medical supervision. Further updates on his health are likely to follow as doctors monitor his condition.

Also Read : Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery in Kolkata; CM Suvendu Adhikari visits actor in hospital

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