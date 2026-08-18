As Bareilly Ki Barfi completes nine years of its theatrical release on August 18, the critically and commercially successful film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, and in Kriti Sanon’s journey as an actor. Released in 2017, the film saw Kriti step into the role of Bitti Mishra, a spirited young woman from Bareilly whose unapologetic personality and unconventional approach to life made her instantly memorable.

Kriti Sanon on Bareilly Ki Barfi turning 9: “Feels good when your performance and work are appreciated”

For Kriti, however, Bareilly Ki Barfi represented something more than just another film in her growing filmography. It was one of those roles that gave her the opportunity to truly perform and allowed audiences to notice her as an actor.

Reflecting on what makes the film particularly special to her, Kriti said, “I think there are certain roles that allow you to really perform and give people an opportunity to notice you, and I think Bareilly Ki Barfi was one such role. As an actor, it feels good when your performance and the work you have done are appreciated and noticed.”

The actress has often spoken about her desire to constantly evolve with every project, and Bitti became an important milestone in that journey. The character allowed her to explore a lighter, more rooted and uninhibited side of her acting, while the film itself gave her the chance to connect with audiences through a distinctly Indian, small-town character.

“With every film I do, I want to grow as an actor - that has always been my motive. I want to keep evolving, so it’s very important for me to see whether that growth is visible or not,” Kriti added.

Nine years later, Bareilly Ki Barfi remains a memorable chapter in Kriti’s career, not merely for the popularity of the film but for the recognition it brought her as a performer. From Bitti to the diverse characters she has taken on since, Kriti’s filmography reflects her continued effort to challenge herself and explore different facets of her craft.

And as the film clocks nine years, her words perhaps best capture its significance: “Bareilly Ki Barfi will always be special to me.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon admits success didn’t erase her self-doubt: “The shy kid never completely goes away”

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