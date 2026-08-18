Hustle 5 - Apna Homeground has returned with a new season featuring rap battles, fresh talent and a new generation of voices. Badshah is back as the Rap Supremo, while former contestants MC Square, Paradox and Agsy have returned as Squad Bosses alongside EPR. The season brings together artists who once competed on the show and are now mentoring emerging rappers. With new squads and Squad Wars, the latest season promises a fresh take on the hip-hop competition. Hustle 5 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioHotstar.

Hustle 5: Agsy meets Mumbai local train performer Pooja Sharma

As part of the season, Squad Boss Agsy, known as the OG Mommy of Hip-Hop, met Mumbai local-train performer Pooja Sharma, popularly known as Rekha. The meeting brought together two women who have created unconventional stages for themselves through their respective art forms.

Agsy began her hip-hop journey in Delhi, with the metro playing an important role in her early years as she developed her identity as an artist. Pooja, meanwhile, has turned Mumbai's local trains into her performance space, entertaining commuters during their everyday journeys.

Their meeting aboard the Hustle Express Metro connected these two journeys, taking Agsy from her Delhi metro memories to Pooja's Mumbai local-train experience. The interaction offered viewers a glimpse of Agsy away from the Hustle stage while highlighting Pooja's journey as a transgender woman and performer who has built her own space through talent and perseverance.

During their meeting, Pooja taught Agsy some of her signature dance moves. The two also danced, laughed and exchanged stories about their journeys. Agsy also spoke about her ambition to take Indian hip-hop to a global audience.

Talking about the collaboration, Agsy said, “There’s something really powerful about meeting another woman who has created her own space without waiting for someone to give it to her. Pooja has made the local train her stage, and I’ve found mine through hip-hop. Our journeys are completely different, but the hustle is very similar: showing up, being yourself and making people stop and listen. I loved sharing this moment with her. We danced, laughed, and exchanged stories, and it reminded me of the beauty of music and performance: you can connect with someone even when your worlds are completely different. Meeting her on the Hustle Express felt extra special because the metro has been such an important part of my own journey.”

Hustle 5 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and MTV India every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

Also Read : Badshah celebrates Hustle Season 5’s record Rs 1 crore winner prize: “It’s a reflection of how far the culture has come”

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