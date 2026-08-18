Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appears to have taken a sarcastic swipe at the ongoing debate around the term ‘Dimaagi Naxal’. The filmmaker shared a series of pictures from a family dinner on social media on August 18, but it was his T-shirt that caught the attention of many.

Anurag Kashyap seemingly takes dig at “Dimaagi Naxal” debate with cryptic T-shirt message

Kashyap posted pictures featuring his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, longtime friend and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and other friends. Alongside the photographs, he wrote, “Family dinner and then my t shirt that drew more attention .. t shirt by @yehhaihindicinema”.

The T-shirt carried the words, “Dimagi Nakal. Been into this since my school days.” The play on the phrase appeared to catch the attention of social media users, with several followers interpreting it as a reference to the recently sparked discussion around ‘Dimaagi Naxal’.

The phrase ‘Dimaagi Naxal’, which roughly translates to ‘mental’ or ‘intellectual Naxal’, became a subject of public debate following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort. The term subsequently generated reactions across social media and Indian public discourse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Kashyap did not explicitly mention the phrase or explain the reference in his post. However, the wording on his T-shirt, particularly the use of “Dimagi Nakal”, led many commenters to view it as a sarcastic response to the controversy. Some social media users also praised the filmmaker's apparent wordplay.

Anurag Kashyap And Imtiaz Ali's Longstanding Friendship

The post also featured Imtiaz Ali, with whom Kashyap shares a friendship that dates back to their university days in Delhi. The two filmmakers recently came together professionally as presenters for the coming-of-age short film Bobby Beauty Parlour.

The short film was released on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel earlier this month. Kashyap has also been involved with the channel as a curator, while producer Ranjan Singh backed the film.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap on why Bollywood gives in to pressure more than South industries; says, “Once the door has been opened, it can’t be shut”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.