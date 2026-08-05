Kriti Sanon has spent over a decade building a successful career in Bollywood, often balancing commercial entertainers with performance-driven roles. Yet, behind the polished public image, the actor says she still carries a part of herself that has remained unchanged since childhood.

Kriti Sanon admits success didn’t erase her self-doubt: “The shy kid never completely goes away”

In a recent conversation with ELLE India, Kriti reflected on confidence, self-awareness and the journey of accepting herself, revealing that despite years in front of the camera, the shy child in her never completely disappeared. "You can teach yourself confidence, but I think that shy kid doesn't completely go away," she said.

Finding comfort beyond glamour

Known for her glamorous on-screen appearances, Kriti revealed that her personal style is far more understated than many might expect.

Away from film sets and red carpets, she gravitates towards oversized clothing, denim, tank tops and wardrobe basics, choosing comfort over fashion. The contrast, she suggested, reflects the difference between the persona audiences see on screen and the person she is in everyday life.

The actor also shared that she used to write poetry, a creative outlet she has not revisited in some time. Looking back on her childhood, she admitted that stage fright was something she had to overcome as she pursued acting.

Professionally, Kriti Sanon continues to expand her body of work with a mix of commercial and content-driven projects. She was last seen in Cocktail 2, following her widely appreciated performance in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush.

While the actor is yet to announce her next film, she has also been growing her entrepreneurial ventures through her skincare and lifestyle brand, Hyphen.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon stuns in Gaurav Gupta’s Siren Bloom Lehenga; 3,000 crystals and 680 hours of craftsmanship redefine the modern bridal look

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.