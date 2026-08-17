Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has said that acting was never part of his original career plan, revealing that his entry into acting came about almost by chance when Rock On!! came along in 2008.

Farhan Akhtar reveals how Rock On!! changed his career; says, “I never thought about acting”

Akhtar, who made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai two decades ago, said the opportunity later opened up another creative avenue for him, leading him to choose acting roles that pushed him outside his comfort zone.

“I never thought about acting till Rock On!! came along. Rock On!! felt right to me in terms of the script and Abhishek Kapoor was convinced about my casting. I absolutely loved the experience, which is why I thought let me challenge myself. I’ve fortunately got a lot of opportunities to do certain roles that have really pushed me in terms of commitment,” Akhtar told The Indian Express.

Until Rock On!!, Akhtar was known primarily as the writer-director behind Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don: The Chase Begins Again and Don 2. His role as Aditya, the lead singer of a rock band in Rock On!!, marked a turn in his career.

He went on to appear in films including Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink, while continuing to produce films through Excel Entertainment.

Asked whether he carried anything from Dil Chahta Hai into Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Akhtar told The Indian Express, “I didn’t but it did feel like I’m revisiting that world. On some level, my character was like that of Sameer. It was just a lot of fun to do that role. Such films, when they are written well, and the team comes together, are the nicest filmmaking experience you can have.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur gets warm response from hearing-impaired community at ISL screenings, watch

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