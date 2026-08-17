Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur is receiving an encouraging response from the hearing-impaired community following special screenings of the war drama featuring Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation across India. The screenings, organised by producers Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios in partnership with India Signing Hands, were held on August 9 across 10 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad and Surat, and saw over 1,500 Deaf and hard-of-hearing people attend.

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur gets warm response from hearing-impaired community at ISL screenings, watch

The screenings featured ISL interpretation as well as closed captions. For audiences who have historically had limited access to mainstream theatrical cinema in an accessible format, the screenings offered an opportunity to experience the film’s story, emotion and scale in a way that was meaningful and inclusive.

Videos capturing audience reactions after the screenings reflect the emotional impact of the film. Viewers spoke of being moved to tears and getting goosebumps while watching the extraordinary story of the 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against a vastly larger Chinese force. For several members of the audience, it was also their first experience of watching a mainstream film with ISL interpretation.

Many viewers highlighted how the inclusion of ISL allowed them to connect more deeply with the story and the soldiers’ bravery. One audience member shared that the ISL screening enabled them to discover the story for the first time, while another praised the interpretation, describing the work of the CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) interpreter as “brilliant.”

The screenings have also sparked a strong demand for more accessible theatrical shows, with audiences expressing gratitude for being able to fully engage with the film. One viewer summed up the experience: “The movie was truly amazing. The dialogues and signing matched perfectly. I’m really happy with the experience.” Several viewers also expressed hope that more films would be presented with ISL interpretation in theatres.

For Farhan Akhtar, who headlines and produces the film, the response has been particularly moving. Speaking about the initiative, Farhan said, “120 Bahadur is a story of courage, sacrifice and the human spirit, and I’ve always believed that stories like these should be accessible to everyone. Having the film available in Indian Sign Language is incredibly meaningful to me because it allows more people to experience and connect with this story.”

That a story rooted in extraordinary courage and sacrifice is resonating with audiences who have often been excluded from experiencing mainstream cinema in an accessible format has added to the film’s journey. The impact of the screening was captured by a touching review shared by one of the Deaf attendees: “For the first time in my life, I didn't have to ask my family what was happening on screen. The heroes were speaking directly to me, and I finally felt seen by the country they died to protect.” The successful accessible screenings of 120 Bahadur set a meaningful precedent for the Indian film industry, highlighting the importance and impact of inclusive cinema.

Produced by Excel Entertainment (founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and Trigger Happy Studios (founded by Amit Chandrra), 120 Bahadur recounts the historic 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film chronicles the heroic last stand of Charlie Company, where Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, led 120 Indian soldiers against 3,000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur sees Farhan take on a physically demanding role based on a real-life military hero. While Farhan has previously explored the armed forces through Lakshya (2004), which he directed, 120 Bahadur marks a different chapter as he steps in front of the camera to portray one of the central figures of one of India’s most extraordinary military stories.

Also Read: Fahan Akhtar reveals he borrowed from people he knew while writing Dil Chahta Hai characters: “I told them, ‘What nonsense. This is not you, I imagined it all by myself’”

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