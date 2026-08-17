Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

Before Tara Sutaria steps into the world of Toxic as Rebecca, her fashion choices have already shown her love for old Hollywood glamour. From elegant gowns to classic black-and-white looks, Tara has often picked styles that feel timeless and cinematic.

Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

Her look as Rebecca doesn't feel like a completely new style. In fact, it fits naturally with the fashion choices she has made over the years. Here are some of Tara's best vintage-inspired looks that show she has always had a soft spot for classic glamour.

1. The White Satin Gown

Tara looked like a classic Hollywood star in this beautiful white satin gown. The draped neckline, fitted waist and long flowing fabric gave the outfit a very elegant feel. Her neat bun and emerald jewellery added to the old-school glamour.

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2. Black Off-Shoulder Gown

Tara went for a more glamorous and bold look in this black off-shoulder gown. The fitted design, gathered details and long sleeves gave it a classic feel. Her soft waves and simple gold earrings made the entire look feel like a modern take on vintage Hollywood style.

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3. Black-and-White Dress With a Vintage Twist

Tara brought back the charm of classic fashion with this black-and-white dress. The fitted top, sweetheart neckline and full skirt gave it a clear vintage feel. The white detailing and dramatic shape made the look stand out, while Tara kept the styling simple and elegant.

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4. Monochrome Power Look

Tara showed that old Hollywood glamour doesn't always need a gown. In this black outfit, she paired an oversized blazer with sheer stockings and heels. The simple black-and-white styling, relaxed pose and soft hair gave the photoshoot a stylish and timeless feel.

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5. All-White Look

Tara kept things simple yet elegant in this all-white outfit. She paired a short structured dress with a long coat, creating a clean and stylish look. Her sleek bun and minimal jewellery added to the classic feel, making the outfit look polished without being too heavy.

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6. Red Power Suit

Tara gave old Hollywood glamour a modern twist in this bold red suit. The sharp blazer, matching shorts and red handbag created a strong fashion statement. Her sleek hair, gold earrings and simple makeup added a classic touch while keeping the overall look fresh and contemporary.

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7. Dramatic Black-and-White Look

Tara went for a more dramatic style in this black-and-white look with statement feather details. The outfit had a strong vintage feel, while the bold shape made it stand out. Her pulled-back hair and simple accessories kept the focus on the dramatic outfit.

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Looking back at Tara Sutaria's fashion choices, her Toxic avatar as Rebecca feels less like a reinvention and more like a natural progression. Classic gowns, black-and-white outfits, polished hair and old-school glamour have already been a part of her style. Rebecca simply takes that side of Tara's fashion a little further.

Also Read: Toxic album launch: Yash, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and others attend Mumbai event

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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