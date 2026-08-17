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Bollywood Hungama » News » Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it! » Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

en Bollywood News Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Before Tara Sutaria steps into the world of Toxic as Rebecca, her fashion choices have already shown her love for old Hollywood glamour. From elegant gowns to classic black-and-white looks, Tara has often picked styles that feel timeless and cinematic.

Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

Her look as Rebecca doesn't feel like a completely new style. In fact, it fits naturally with the fashion choices she has made over the years. Here are some of Tara's best vintage-inspired looks that show she has always had a soft spot for classic glamour.

1. The White Satin Gown

Tara looked like a classic Hollywood star in this beautiful white satin gown. The draped neckline, fitted waist and long flowing fabric gave the outfit a very elegant feel. Her neat bun and emerald jewellery added to the old-school glamour.

 

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A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

2. Black Off-Shoulder Gown

Tara went for a more glamorous and bold look in this black off-shoulder gown. The fitted design, gathered details and long sleeves gave it a classic feel. Her soft waves and simple gold earrings made the entire look feel like a modern take on vintage Hollywood style.

 

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A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

3. Black-and-White Dress With a Vintage Twist

Tara brought back the charm of classic fashion with this black-and-white dress. The fitted top, sweetheart neckline and full skirt gave it a clear vintage feel. The white detailing and dramatic shape made the look stand out, while Tara kept the styling simple and elegant.

 

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A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

4. Monochrome Power Look

Tara showed that old Hollywood glamour doesn't always need a gown. In this black outfit, she paired an oversized blazer with sheer stockings and heels. The simple black-and-white styling, relaxed pose and soft hair gave the photoshoot a stylish and timeless feel.

 

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A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

5. All-White Look

Tara kept things simple yet elegant in this all-white outfit. She paired a short structured dress with a long coat, creating a clean and stylish look. Her sleek bun and minimal jewellery added to the classic feel, making the outfit look polished without being too heavy.

 

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A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

6. Red Power Suit

Tara gave old Hollywood glamour a modern twist in this bold red suit. The sharp blazer, matching shorts and red handbag created a strong fashion statement. Her sleek hair, gold earrings and simple makeup added a classic touch while keeping the overall look fresh and contemporary.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

7. Dramatic Black-and-White Look

Tara went for a more dramatic style in this black-and-white look with statement feather details. The outfit had a strong vintage feel, while the bold shape made it stand out. Her pulled-back hair and simple accessories kept the focus on the dramatic outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Looking back at Tara Sutaria's fashion choices, her Toxic avatar as Rebecca feels less like a reinvention and more like a natural progression. Classic gowns, black-and-white outfits, polished hair and old-school glamour have already been a part of her style. Rebecca simply takes that side of Tara's fashion a little further.

Also Read: Toxic album launch: Yash, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and others attend Mumbai event

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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