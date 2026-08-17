The actress recalled the frightening incident, saying she does not remember what happened immediately after the stunt and was advised complete rest for 72 hours.

Jasmin Bhasin suffered a major injury while performing a challenging water and air stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actress reportedly suffered a concussion during the stunt and experienced temporary memory loss following the incident. Doctors diagnosed her with a mild concussion and advised her to take complete rest for 72 hours.

Jasmin Bhasin opens about memory loss after water and air stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Speaking about the incident to IANS, Jasmin Bhasin recalled the unexpected experience and revealed that she has no memory of a part of what happened after the stunt. The actress said, “It was an extremely unexpected experience for me. I don’t remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of. The doctors had diagnosed me with a mild concussion and advised me to take complete rest for 72 hours.”

The incident occurred while Jasmin was participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the latest season of the stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Known for pushing contestants through physically demanding and high-risk challenges, the show requires participants to perform a range of stunts involving heights, water, vehicles and other challenging setups.

While the injury proved to be emotionally challenging for Jasmin, she acknowledged the support she received from the team during the situation. The actress credited Rohit Shetty, the channel, production house, safety team and doctors for ensuring that she received the necessary care and medical attention. Jasmin went on to add, “Rohit sir, the channel, and the production house were all extremely supportive and helpful. They took great care of me, and the safety team and doctors were extremely supportive and constantly monitored me. This experience was emotionally challenging, but it taught me a lot about myself. I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again.”

Despite the frightening experience, Jasmin's comments suggest that the incident also became a moment of personal reflection. Her injury has also highlighted the physically demanding nature of the challenges contestants undertake on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, despite the extensive safety measures being taken including having safety teams and medical professionals present to monitor contestants during the challenges.

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