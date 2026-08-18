EXCLUSIVE: Abeer-Rohansh on Alpha and indie plans: “This is less of a finish line and more of a beginning”; Abeer reveals his War 2 experience: “Hrithik Roshan left me awestruck, Jr NTR was electrifying, Kiara Advani was SO kind”

The music score of Alpha was appreciated and interestingly, it was composed by two young, talented brothers – 18-year-old Abeer and 21-year-old Rohansh. Interestingly, both are sons of Lalit Pandit of the iconic Jatin-Lalit duo and a fifth-generation representative of the esteemed Mewati Gharana. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abeer Pandit and Rohansh Pandit spoke about composing for the songs of Alpha, their other projects and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Abeer-Rohansh on Alpha and indie plans: “This is less of a finish line and more of a beginning”; Abeer reveals his War 2 experience: “Hrithik Roshan left me awestruck, Jr NTR was electrifying, Kiara Advani was SO kind”

Abeer, you worked as an AD on War 2 (2025). How was the experience of working with Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Ayan Mukerji? Any memorable experience from the set?

Abeer: Honestly, it was a dream. My favourite actor in this world is Hrithik Roshan, and to be able to see him perform, especially because one of my favourite films of his was obviously War (2019), and then to see him be in the same world, in the same character, was honestly something that left me awestruck. I could actually see that happening in front of me.

On the other hand, Jr NTR and Kiara performed with the electrifying energy that they used to bring to the set. And how both of them together had this synergy, and how they used to perform and absorb one another's energy, was really something that I could learn from.

And obviously, Ayan being the great director he is, there was so much to learn under him that I could only be waiting to go there for more hours and understand what other things that I could take away. I used to always go back and tell Dad, "These are the things I've learned. These are the new things that I could see."

By the time Kiara came in, I was already on the journey for Alpha. But I did have one... I was there for one of the shoots where Kiara was there, and I remember her being so kind to the whole team. I remember her being so polite to the whole team.

So, honestly, the experience of being an AD on War 2 really helped me understand how teamwork works, and how important it is for you to be in great chemistry with your whole team. Because that's when you'll understand... that's when you'll get the best results.

And taking that leap from becoming an assistant director to a music composer in the same YRF universe is something that I feel really excited about. There was obviously a ton of responsibility, but I think the excitement and the love for music is what took over.

Rohansh, you have performed on platforms like Indian Idol and the MAMI Film Festival. Please tell us more about it?

Rohansh: This is a journey from before Alpha. Abeer and I both worked as musicians with Dad, assisted him and toured with him, alongside him during our learning years. So, both these performances were actually done with Dad.

MAMI Film Festival was my first one, actually, and that was when I was in school. I remember being on stage with such big actors and the entire cast and crew of one of Dad's iconic films, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). I had to play the keys, so I would practise day and night just to make sure that I didn't get it wrong on stage or make a mistake. And I still remember that feeling so vividly – just before going on stage, being backstage and then seeing it all unfold. I think that was one of the first times I was on stage, and I realized, yes, this is something that I want to do. My love for performance is something that I would love to harness, and one day in the future, I would love to be on stage singing my own songs.

So, I think that's a very cool memory that I have. Even Indian Idol was about performing one of the iconic works that Jatin-Lalit and Yash Raj Films have done together – ‘Chand Sifarish’ from Fanaa (2006). And yes, again, it was a very, very important and memorable day. Because again, it just goes to remind you that music is so beautiful, and something like this stays in people's hearts. And I think that through this process and through these years, my love for music really awakened. And yes, here I am, trying to walk the path of an artist, make music for the world to listen to, and hopefully cherish for the times to come.

What next, and tell us about your journey in the independent music space?

Rohansh: We're very happy that Alpha is finally out there. I think you work in silence, and then to see your work finally reach audiences through a big film like Alpha, which is part of the Spy Universe, I think it's a big, big start for Abeer and me. And we're very happy for the music to have finally reached the audiences.

Having said that, I think this is less of a finish line and more of a beginning to a very long journey for Abeer and me ahead. And I think what we really prioritize is making music. I think the thing that we've realised about music is that it's about showing up every day. So, there's so much more music that we've worked on through the years, from the time we've been working together till today. And I'm very excited for everybody to hear the music that we've been working on.

In our growing years, I think the independent side of music has also been something that we've been fascinated by and would love to explore. I think there's a different side of us altogether that we have musically, and otherwise, that we'd like to show people and just put it out there. And I think the independent journey is also about to kickstart very soon. It's a completely different side of music for us, and I hope people enjoy that bit of music as well.

Abeer: Alpha has just gotten over and we're just feeling the love. And as Rohansh said, the independent space is something really exciting – something that really excites Rohansh and me both. It's obviously coming from a different space of music.

It's different from the Bollywood space and the music that we're making for Bollywood. We'll also have different sounds; we'll have a different take towards it. So, I won't reveal much, but I just want to say that it's a very interesting space and an interesting place to be in. So, Rohansh and I are really excited for people to hear our independent side as well.

Also Read: REVEALED: Alpha’s music composers Rohansh and Abeer are the sons of Jatin-Lalit’s Lalit Pandit

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