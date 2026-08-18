Actor Mihir Ahuja is currently playing Flying Officer Baldy, one of four young Air Force officers, in the series Operation Safed Sagar. Ahuja said the role connects to a dream he has held since watching Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya.

Mihir Ahuja recalls how Lakshya inspired his dream of playing a uniformed officer; says, “It genuinely felt like something I had been manifesting for years”

Ahuja said he was deeply inspired growing up by Lakshya and Roshan's journey from an aimless young man to a determined Army officer, and that the film shaped his own aspiration to one day play a uniformed officer on screen. He later shared screen space with Roshan in Super 30, which he described as the first time he met his idol, and the two also worked together on an advertisement.

Speaking about the emotional connection, Ahuja said, “I still remember watching Lakshya for the first time and being completely moved by Hrithik Roshan’s performance. It wasn’t just the scale of the film, but the emotional transformation of his character that stayed with me. Somewhere, I always hoped that one day I would get to play a character that carried the same sense of purpose and responsibility. Hrithik has always been one of my favourite actors, and getting the chance to work with him in Super 30 was surreal because that was the first time I met my idol. Later, we also shot an advertisement together, and just watching him work from close quarters was an education in itself. Those experiences only strengthened my admiration for him.”

He further added, “When Operation Safed Sagar came to me and I was offered the role of Flying Officer Baldy, I didn’t have to think twice. It genuinely felt like something I had been manifesting for years. Wearing the uniform, understanding the mindset of an Air Force officer and being part of a story that honours our armed forces has been incredibly fulfilling. Looking back, it really feels like life has come full circle, from being inspired by Lakshya as a young boy to finally getting the opportunity to live a similar dream on screen.”

With Operation Safed Sagar, Ahuja takes on a role he described as both professionally significant and personally meaningful, one he said he had hoped to play since first watching Lakshya as a young boy.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar actor Mihir Ahuja talks about being paired with Prajakta Koli for the first time; actor says, “Working with her was genuinely a lovely experience”

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