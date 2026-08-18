Bhagya Lakshmi star Maera Mishra announces first pregnancy with husband Rajul Yadav: “Some secrets are just too beautiful to keep”

Television actress Maera Mishra, known for her role as Malishka Bedi in Bhagya Lakshmi, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Dr Rajul Yadav. The actress shared the news on social media, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her pregnancy journey. In the announcement video, Maera can be seen flaunting her baby bump while dressed in a black-and-white outfit.

Bhagya Lakshmi star Maera Mishra announces first pregnancy with husband Rajul Yadav: “Some secrets are just too beautiful to keep”

Sharing the news, Maera wrote, “Some secrets are just too beautiful to keep.” She further expressed her happiness, writing, “Our greatest adventure begins, and our hearts are already fuller than we ever imagined. The tiniest little heartbeat has given us the biggest reason to smile.” The couple also revealed that their “Baby Junior” is coming soon.

The announcement was quickly met with congratulatory messages from Maera's friends and colleagues from the television industry. Actress Niti Taylor wrote, “Yayieeeee. Congratulations.” Kanika Mann reacted with “Woooohhhh” and added, “So happy to see this.” Jhanak actress Hiba Nawab commented, “Mommyyyyyy,” while Arti Singh wrote, “Wow. Congratulations baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maera Misshra (@maeramishra)

Maera is married to Dr Rajul Yadav, a Delhi-based dermatologist. The couple first met at a wedding in Mumbai in December 2022 and later met again at a mutual friend's birthday celebration. Their relationship grew stronger over time, and Maera had previously spoken about seeing a future with Rajul.

The couple got engaged in Delhi in April 2024 and married on February 21, 2025, in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Delhi. Rajul has generally maintained a low profile and has stayed away from the limelight.

Born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Maera moved to Mumbai at the age of 14 with aspirations of entering the entertainment industry. Acting was not initially her career choice, as she had wanted to become an IAS officer. She eventually entered television and appeared in shows such as Dream Girl, Ashoka, Udaan and Bhanwar.

She gained wider attention after participating in MTV Splitsvilla 11 in 2018. She subsequently featured in Ishqbaaaz, Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. However, her portrayal of Malishka Bedi in Bhagya Lakshmi brought her greater recognition among television viewers, with the grey-shaded character becoming one of her most notable roles.

Also Read : Bhagya Lakshmi: Megha Prasad opens up about replacing Maera Mishra as Malishka; says, “I promise to bring my own essence while keeping its soul intact”

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