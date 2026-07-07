Jatin-Lalit was a formidable music director duo that dominated the charts throughout the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s. They collaborated with Yash Raj Films (YRF) on four films – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Mohabbatein (2000), Hum Tum (2004) and Fanaa (2006) – and the soundtracks of all four continue to be remembered fondly. Now, the next generation of the family has also joined hands with the premier production house. It has come to light that the songs in YRF’s recently released film Alpha have been composed by Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit, the sons of Lalit Pandit. Alpha also marks their debut as film composers.

REVEALED: Alpha’s music composers Rohansh and Abeer are the sons of Jatin-Lalit’s Lalit Pandit

This information was revealed by popular actor-producer Viveck Vaswani in his Facebook post. He wrote, “It was a treat watching Alpha with the talented debut music director duo Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit and their parents Meena Pandit and Lalit Pandit! The music is completely new age, sharp and sets tone for the high-octane action!” He also shared a photograph of Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit posing with Lalit Pandit at YRF’s preview theatre.

Interestingly, Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit are credited in the film simply as Rohansh and Abeer. So, viewers who watched the film and read their names in the credits didn’t realize they have a Jatin-Lalit connection.

Alpha’s album features several songs like ‘Massacre’, ‘Champagne’, ‘Haaniya’, ‘Agni’, ‘Vaar Vaar’, ‘Shadows’ and ‘Rola Paen De’. Rohansh Pandit and Abeer Pandit also composed the themes heard during several key scenes in the film, including Hrithik Roshan’s sequence.

Rohansh and Abeer first made headlines in 2023 when, as teenagers, they composed ‘Coming Home’, a soulful peace anthem produced by Warner Bros.

About Jatin-Lalit

Jatin Lalit began their career as music directors with Yaara Dildara (1991) and went on to deliver several unforgettable songs in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Khiladi (1992), Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Yes Boss (1997), Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Chalte Chalte (2003) etc. besides the aforementioned 4 films with YRF. Fanaa was their last film together.

Also Read: YRF unveils promotional music video ‘Massacre’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from Alpha

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