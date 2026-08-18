Emraan Hashmi’s latest release, Awarapan 2, has achieved a major milestone at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crores mark in its opening weekend. The success has also prompted a heartfelt message from the actor’s wife, Parveen Hashmi, who reflected on his 23-year journey in the film industry and the dedication that has kept him going through highs and lows.

Emraan Hashmi’s wife Parveen Hashmi celebrates Awarapan 2 success: “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf”

Taking to Instagram, Parveen described the achievement as the result of years of patience, hard work and faith. She wrote, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!!” She recalled how Emraan experienced both successful and disappointing Fridays during his career but never allowed setbacks to stop him from moving ahead.

Parveen also spoke about the actor’s commitment to his work and his ability to remain grounded despite the success. She wrote, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects.” Referring to the popular line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Bads of Bollywood)”, she said the statement resonates with the actor’s fans and people in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parveen Hashmi (@parveen_hashmi)

Sharing a glimpse into Emraan’s routine, Parveen revealed that his preparation involved studying scripts, learning dialogues, including some in Telugu, rehearsing scenes, maintaining his diet and exercising regularly. She said, “I’ve seen what goes on behind the scenes every single day...” According to her, nothing could disrupt his routine, “not even on holidays!!”

Parveen, who described herself as one of Emraan’s biggest critics, said she felt particularly proud of him following the response to Awarapan 2. She concluded her note by encouraging people to stay focused, disciplined and committed to their dreams.

The sequel’s success is significant considering the performance of the 2007 original. Awarapan earned around Rs 13 crores during its theatrical run but later developed a loyal following and became a cult favourite. Awarapan 2 surpassed the original film’s lifetime collection on its first day itself.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan back as Shivam Pandit, alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The cast also includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

Also Read : AWARAPAN 2 collects 2.02 mil. USD [Rs. 19.31 cr.] in overseas

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