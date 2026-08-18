Yash Soni had a rocking debut with the super-hit Gujarati film, Chhello Divas (2015), and then went on to work in many memorable and successful films. Chaal Jeevi Laiye (2019) stands out. It was the first Gujarati movie to collect more than Rs. 50 crores and also ran for cinemas for almost 6-7 years. It has been hailed by trade, industry and fans as ‘Sholay Of Gujarati Cinema’ and also been compared with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for its long, historic run in theatres. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yash Soni explained what according to him worked for Chaal Jeevi Laiye.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Soni talks about fronting the ‘Sholay and DDLJ of Gujarati cinema’, Chaal Jeevi Laiye; reveals that makers FOUGHT piracy “with an iron hand” to protect its HISTORIC theatrical run

Yash Soni said, “My earlier film, Chhello Divas, connected with people due to its friendship angle. As for Chaal Jeevi Laiye, the father-son emotional bond touched people a lot. That’s what I feel though it’s difficult to guess what has worked for the moviegoers. Many times, I am asked in the interviews that since I have given so many hits, I know the pulse of the audience. I always maintain ‘Mujhe bilkul bhi nahin pata! I am not at that level where I can guess whether the audience would like it’. For me, what’s important while selecting a script is whether I like it or not.”

He added, “However, when I introspect, I guess the father-son emotional bond and the way it was presented have worked. Also, the makers have dealt with the film’s piracy with an iron hand. The makers have gone to great lengths to ensure that the film is not available illegally.”

Yash Soni revealed, “Even now, whenever a big film fails to meet expectations, cinemas bring Chaal Jeevi Laiye back. And its shows often go house-full. Around 4-5 months ago, I was at a cinema hall when I was informed that Chaal Jeevi Laiye was playing on one of the screens. I decided to meet the audience. You won’t believe it, there were so many senior citizens in the theatre, and some of them had even come in wheelchairs. They blessed me and said, ‘We wanted to see the film. Thank you for bringing it back to cinemas.’ So, the film has formed a very strong emotional connection with the audience.”

Despite being such a historic blockbuster, Chaal Jeevi Laiye is still not available on any OTT platform. The same is true for many Gujarati films. Bollywood Hungama spoke to prominent producers last year, and they confirmed that streaming giants either don’t pay them well for their films or are simply not interested in acquiring Gujarati films.

When asked if this was an unjustified move on the part of the streamers, Yash Soni confessed, “Of course, it is. Gujarati cinema is no longer at a stage where only one kind of film is being made. So many genres are being explored. In the last month alone, as many as six films have been released. So, there’s a lot of content being produced as well. Hence, prominent OTT platforms should stream Gujarati films. However, a change is happening. A film like Vash Level 2 (2025) was picked up by Netflix. Moreover, the streaming giant promoted it extensively, just like it promotes any other regular release on its platform. I hope this consistency is maintained.”

Future plans

After making a mark in Gujarati cinema, would Yash Soni like to work in Hindi films? The actor replied, “I am waiting for good scripts from good makers. I am eager to work in Bollywood. It’s a national platform. Gujarati cinema has been experimenting, but the level of experimentation in Bollywood is on another level and has been so for many years. Moreover, there are so many good filmmakers doing exceptional work in Hindi. Hence, I am just waiting for the right opportunity.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yash Soni ADMITS his Diwali release Chaniya Toli was AFFECTED by Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate at the box office: “It was a downer, but it also made me happy…a matter of PRIDE for Gujarati cinema”

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

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