The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 celebrated India's Commonwealth Games 2026 winners, with athletes Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar and Sharmila Dhankar joining host Amitabh Bachchan on the hotseat. The August 17 episode brought their sporting journeys and personal struggles into focus as they spoke about representing India on the international stage.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan hosts Commonwealth Games 2026 winners on hotseat

The special episode highlighted the achievements of the four athletes, who returned from the Commonwealth Games 2026 with historic performances across boxing, judo and para-sports.

Asmita Dey, who won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, spoke about her journey from a mud house in Tripura to the international sporting stage. She also recalled watching KBC while growing up and said meeting Bachchan had been a long-held dream.

“Growing up, watching KBC with my family every evening was a ritual. I would often stare at the screen and wonder what it felt like to be in the same room as Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir, and today, standing right next to him on this stage feels completely surreal,” she said.

Dey added that appearing on the show allowed her to share the story of her sport and journey with a much wider audience.

Sharmila Dhankar Opens Up About Life As A Para-Athlete

Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, who became India's first Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist, spoke about the challenges that athletes often face away from public attention.

“As a para-athlete, you spend years training far away from the spotlight, quietly overcoming physical and societal hurdles that very few people ever witness. Being invited to KBC feels like a national celebration of those invisible struggles,” she said.

Dhankar also spoke about her interaction with Bachchan, saying his words of encouragement made the experience particularly meaningful.

Lovlina Borgohain Compares KBC Hotseat To Boxing Ring

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a silver medal in the 75 kg category, compared her experience on the KBC hotseat with the pressure of competing in the boxing ring.

“I honestly thought nothing in the world could match the adrenaline and pressure of stepping into an Olympic boxing ring, until I sat on the KBC Hotseat across from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir,” she said.

Borgohain added that while boxing relies heavily on instinct and muscle memory, the quiz show presented a different kind of challenge.

“In the ring, you rely on muscle memory and instincts, but sitting opposite him, it tests your mental sharpness in a completely different way,” she added.

Jhandu Kumar Recalls His Para-Powerlifting Journey

Jhandu Kumar, who won India's first medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in men's heavyweight para-powerlifting, also shared his experience on the show.

“When you train as a para-powerlifter, you learn to lift weights that feel impossible until you break through them. But I never imagined my journey in sports would lift me all the way to the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati,” Kumar said.

He also expressed his appreciation for Bachchan's response to the athletes' journeys, saying the actor's words gave him renewed motivation.

The episode served as a tribute to the athletes' performances while also giving viewers an insight into the work and challenges behind their Commonwealth Games achievements.

Also Read: SCOOP: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol expected to join Amitabh Bachchan for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s grand premiere

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