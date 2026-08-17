Filmmaker David Dhawan marked his 75th birthday on Sunday with an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family. Writer-director Rumy Jafry shared glimpses of the gathering on social media, offering fans a look at the filmmaker’s special day.

David Dhawan celebrates 75th birthday with Salman Khan and family; Varun Dhawan calls him ‘chillest dad’

Among those present at the celebration was actor Salman Khan, who has shared a long-standing professional and personal association with David. In the pictures shared by Rumy, Salman was seen wearing a cowboy hat, while David posed with his sons Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan. The filmmaker was also seen hugging guests and smiling as they gathered for photographs.

Sharing the pictures, Rumy Jafry wrote, “Wishing David sahab a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and happy always.” He also tagged Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumy Jafry (@jafryrumy)

David and Salman have worked together on several successful films, including Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Chal Mere Bhai. Speaking about their long association, David previously told Moneycontrol, “He and I have gone a long way. We’ve done 8-9 films together.. He’s always given his support for anything. In the family, it is not for one but for everyone. I’ve done so much work together with him. He and I, we got along so well. We’ve traveled all over the world together, doing shootings. Even after the shooting is done, he’s a great human being. He’s very emotional also. You know we have a unique relationship.”

Varun also shared a birthday wish for his father on Instagram. Posting a picture with David, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the chillest dad. 75 hard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

David Dhawan began his career as an editor before making his directorial debut with Taaqatwar. He later became known for commercial comedies and slapstick humour, particularly through his collaborations with Govinda and Salman Khan. His popular films include Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, among others.

His last directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, was announced as his swansong and released in theatres on June 5, 2026.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor and many other prominent celebs attend David Dhawan’s grand 75th birthday bash

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.