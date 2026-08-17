Orry once again grabbed attention on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but this time it was his rather unusual fear and an even more surprising Salman Khan revelation that became the highlight. During the episode, host Rohit Shetty told Orry, “I’ve heard that you’re afraid of pencils.” Explaining his fear, Orry said, “I’m scared that if I’m writing with a pencil and sneeze while writing, the pencil might go inside my nose, reach my brain, and I could die.” His bizarre explanation left everyone amused, but the conversation soon took an unexpected turn.

Orry keeps Salman Khan’s picture beside his bed; says the superstar gave his career a much-needed kick-start

A fellow contestant then called Orry out, saying, “Sir, he’s lying. He keeps a photo of the greatest star, Salman Khan, beside his bed. How can he be afraid of a pencil?” The comment prompted Orry to reveal just how important Salman Khan is to him. “In every house and on every trip, I keep a picture of Salman Khan by my bedside. I put glasses on it, so when I can’t see, the first thing I do is put on my glasses and look at his photo for good luck,” Orry shared.

When Rohit Shetty asked if there was a deeper connection behind the ritual, Orry opened up about Salman’s role in his journey. “He gave me my first successful break, so I carry the same photo everywhere,” he said. The candid confession offered a rare glimpse into Orry’s admiration for the superstar and explained why Salman’s picture has become more than just a photograph for him. For Orry, it has turned into a personal good-luck charm that travels with him wherever he goes.

The revelation comes at a time when Orry is also surprising audiences with his unexpected daredevil avatar on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Known for his viral appearances and quirky internet persona, he has been taking on challenging stunts and showing a side of himself that fans did not necessarily expect. From being scared of a pencil to fearlessly facing dangerous challenges, Orry continues to keep viewers entertained — and with Salman Khan’s picture by his side, he seemingly has his favourite lucky charm along for the ride.

Also Read: Harsh Gujral hails Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: “Orry has truly been the find of the season”

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