Anurag Kashyap on why Bollywood gives in to pressure more than South industries; says, “Once the door has been opened, it can’t be shut”

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap has weighed in on why he believes the Hindi film industry gives in to compromises more readily than its regional counterparts, pointing to a pattern where a single concession opens the door to many more.

Anurag Kashyap on why Bollywood gives in to pressure more than South industries; says, “Once the door has been opened, it can’t be shut”

Speaking with Janice Sequeira, Kashyap said the issue is rarely about people wanting to compromise. Instead, he suggested, it is the first act of giving in that sets off a cycle nobody quite knows how to stop.

“As I said, once the door has been opened, it can’t be shut. It’s not like they are not aware. They’re aware, they’re woken up, they also feel embarrassed, they also sometimes feel ashamed. They also can’t do anything about it,” he said.

Kashyap traced the pattern back to its origin, saying it usually starts when someone agrees to a demand and then finds themselves benefiting from that decision. Once those benefits kick in, he noted, walking away from similar demands the next time becomes considerably harder.

The director went on to contrast Bollywood with the South Indian film industries, crediting their resilience to deep-rooted regional identities and cultural ecosystems that, in his view, cannot be pulled apart as easily.

“Other industries are very regionally strong, but they have a culture which is so very strong, which can’t be divided on the same lines,” Kashyap said.

This is not the first time Kashyap has spoken candidly about the state of Bollywood. He had previously called the industry “toxic,” citing its fixation on ever-escalating box office numbers and the race to deliver films that cross the Rs 500 crores or Rs 800 crores mark.

On the work front, Kashyap’s most recent release, Bandar, was produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks. The film featured Bobby Deol in the lead, with a supporting cast that included Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap confesses age gap with Shubhra Shetty made him “conscious”: “She doesn’t look her age”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.