Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her ‘good old days’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; see pics

Alia Bhatt recently treated fans to a glimpse of some previously unseen moments from a family vacation with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. The actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Monday, offering followers a look at their private family time as well as a few candid moments of herself.

Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her ‘good old days’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; see pics

Along with the eight-picture carousel, Alia kept her caption short and wrote, "good old days, cuddles and all". Her post featured a mix of family photographs, holiday snapshots and solo pictures from what appears to be a vacation taken some time ago.

The first picture shows Alia, Ranbir and Raha together on a boat as they take in the sea view. The family is photographed from behind, with Raha sitting between her parents. Ranbir can be seen wearing a cap, with one arm stretched behind Alia as they enjoy the moment together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Another picture captures a sweet mother-daughter moment. Alia is seen cuddling Raha with her eyes closed, while the little girl's hand is visible near her mother's face. The intimate photograph offers a glimpse into the actor's time with her daughter away from the public eye.

The carousel also features several solo pictures of Alia. In one mirror selfie, she is seen wearing a white bikini top paired with a lace cover-up, with her hair tied back. Another photograph shows her posing in oversized black sunglasses with her hair left open. In the final frame, Alia appears to be enjoying some food while continuing to wear the statement sunglasses.

Alia did not disclose the location of the holiday or specify when the photographs were taken. However, her caption referring to the "good old days" indicates that the pictures are from an earlier trip and had remained in her camera roll.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals her go-to room dining orders: “I really like hotel sandwiches. They come with French fries…”

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