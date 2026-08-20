Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Bandar is set to make its digital premiere on Zee 5 on August 28, 2026. The crime drama, which stars Bobby Deol in the lead along with Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad, explores themes of accusation, public perception, media scrutiny and justice.

Bandar OTT release: Bobby Deol starrer Anurag Kashyap directorial to premiere on Zee 5 on August 28

Produced by Saffron Magicworks and Zee Studios, Bandar follows Samar Mehra, a former television actor whose life changes after he is accused of rape by a former partner. As the allegation leads to intense media attention and a legal battle, the film examines the consequences of being judged publicly before the complete picture emerges.

The film has been positioned around the #MeTooForMen discourse and raises questions about victimhood, consent and the role of public opinion in cases involving serious allegations. Rather than presenting a straightforward narrative, Bandar explores the grey areas surrounding its central conflict and follows the impact of an accusation on the people involved.

Speaking about the film and its central premise, director Anurag Kashyap said, “What drew me to this story was its willingness to ask difficult questions, including one that society is often uncomfortable confronting: can men be victims too? The film challenges audiences to look beyond black-and-white narratives and consider the uncomfortable grey areas that often exist in real life. It asks whether we are truly willing to listen before we judge, and whether our understanding of victimhood, truth and empathy is sometimes influenced by our own assumptions. The film is anchored by some exceptional performances, especially from Bobby, who completely immersed himself in the character and brought a vulnerability and intensity that the role demanded. Whatever the journey of the film may have been so far, I believe the story remains relevant and worthy of discussion. I'm glad that Bandar will now reach a wider audience on Hindi Zee 5, and I hope viewers engage with it, interpret it in their own way, and keep the conversation going long after the film ends.”

Bobby Deol, who plays Samar, said, “Bandar was one of those rare projects that pushed me completely out of my comfort zone. The character demanded a lot from me, not just as an actor, but as a person. I had to let go of my inhibitions, trust the process, and fully surrender to Anurag's vision. What I love about Anurag's storytelling is that he never takes the obvious route. He encourages you to explore the uncomfortable, the unexpected, and that's what made this journey so rewarding. Playing this role was both challenging and liberating, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it. The film has a special place in my heart and I'm hopeful that its premiere on Hindi Zee 5 will give it the wider audience it deserves and allow more viewers to experience this unique story.”

Sapna Pabbi, who plays Gayatri, added, “Bandar has been one of the most special experiences of my career. When Anurag sir approached me for Gayatri, I was instantly drawn to how layered and unpredictable she was. Characters like her don't come around very often. Gayatri is a complex character whose actions set the story in motion, and portraying her was both emotionally demanding and deeply rewarding. What I appreciated most was the trust Anurag sir placed in me and the freedom he gave me to explore the many shades of the character. I'm delighted that the film will now find a wider audience on Hindi Zee 5 and I am looking forward to more people watching this unconventional story.”

Sanya Malhotra said, “Bandar is the kind of film that sparks conversations and encourages you to look at situations from different perspectives. It's a story that raises thought-provoking questions and stays with you long after you've watched it. I'm delighted that the film is now coming to Hindi Zee 5, giving audiences across the globe an opportunity to experience it and engage with its powerful themes.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi, among others. The film is produced by Saffron Magicworks and Zee Studios and will stream exclusively on Zee 5 from August 28.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap distances himself from Bobby Deol starrer Bandar, says “Whatever came out is not my final cut”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.