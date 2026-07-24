The filmmaker explains why he chose not to defend the film, reflects on creative compromises, and speaks about the changing landscape of the film industry.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his decision to distance himself from Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, revealing that the version released was not the one he had envisioned. During a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra, the filmmaker candidly spoke about creative compromises, the impact of corporatisation on filmmaking, and why he deliberately chose not to respond to the criticism the film received.

Anurag Kashyap distances himself from Bobby Deol starrer Bandar, says “Whatever came out is not my final cut”

Explaining his silence after the film's release, Kashyap admitted that he did not feel comfortable defending a project that no longer reflected his intended vision. Addressing the criticism surrounding the film, he said, “When I said don't watch, it's because I can't own up… If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film. Because whatever came out is not my final cut. So, the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid. I wanted to put out something I could stand up for. As a result, I couldn't stand up against the criticisms against the movie."

The filmmaker also reflected on how the industry's functioning has changed over the years, suggesting that the increasing corporatisation of cinema has altered the creative process. Comparing the current ecosystem with the past, Kashyap remarked, "Unlike before, things have become corporatised today. It’s not like all producers are making movies by mortgaging their houses or because they believe in the work. Some are making just to ensure that their movie is a success."

Speaking further about the themes explored in Bandar, Kashyap maintained that audiences who understood his intent would recognise what he was trying to convey, despite the changes made to the film. He said, "Those who could see my intention, they didn't need to watch it, because they already know what's being shown. The problem is with those who don't know what it's about and they need to watch it to understand the perspective. Only those who aren't self-aware get carried away; or those who aren't aware of what goes on. Those who are aware won't have expresses solidarity with... protests, asks what... a problem; they will dismiss it right away.”

Kashyap further clarified that while the film largely retained his visual storytelling, editorial changes significantly altered its perspective. Elaborating on the impact of the final edit, he said, “Cinematically, everything else is pretty much mine… but they changed it by taking something out. Thus, the perspective has been changed. The tilt has changed a little bit. Whatever was there, was made by me. I shot it. But what they have edited out has really affected the outcome.”

His remarks have once again reignited conversations around creative freedom, director's cuts, and the influence of studios and producers on the final version of a film. While Bandar was discussed for its subject matter and performances, Kashyap's latest statements shed light on the challenges filmmakers often face in preserving their original creative vision.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap joins Chaar Diwaari as presenter ahead of North American premiere at Fantasia Festival

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