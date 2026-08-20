The Director and Head of Originals has also opened up about this achievement after the reality series won hearts with its August 13 premiere.

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar says “Audiences are thoroughly enjoying the dhokha” as it becomes Prime Video’s No. 1 non-English title worldwide in launch week

Prime Video’s The Traitors Season 2 has emerged as the streaming service’s No. 1 non-English title worldwide during its launch week. The second season of the reality series premiered on August 13 and has also ranked among Prime Video’s Top 10 Prime Original series globally, according to the platform.

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar says “Audiences are thoroughly enjoying the dhokha” as it becomes Prime Video’s No. 1 non-English title worldwide in launch week

Hosted and produced for the second season by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 brings together 21 celebrity Players from different fields. Set against the backdrop of Suryagarh Palace, the series revolves around a game of deception in which a group of secretly selected Traitors attempts to remain undetected while the Innocents work to identify and eliminate them.

Speaking about the response to the new season, Karan Johar said, “Judging by the response to the first three episodes, we can safely say audiences are thoroughly enjoying the dhokha. And there’s plenty more paranoia, plotting, betrayal, and, of course, some spectacularly bad decisions coming their way, which I’m sure they’ll love. Not just the Players, but everyone watching seems to have a theory, and with every elimination, those theories are thrown out the window. The unpredictable nature of the show is what keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, making the show as engaging as it is entertaining.”

The season features Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

The format places the Players in a setting where alliances and suspicions can change rapidly. While the Traitors must deceive the other contestants and avoid detection, the Innocents are tasked with identifying them before they are eliminated. The changing dynamics and eliminations form the central conflict of the series.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, said, “The response to Season 2 of The Traitors has been phenomenal, and witnessing the enthusiasm and engagement with which audiences have embraced this season is incredibly gratifying. When a show takes over the internet and sparks heated conversations on social media, with fans passionately choosing sides and rooting for their favorite Players, you know you’ve got audiences hooked. The season has only just begun, and we’re confident the love and excitement will only grow in the weeks to come.”

The Indian adaptation is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with independent distributor All3Media International and is based on IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 2 premiere every Thursday exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Mallika Sherawat “really quite entertaining” on The Traitors Season 2

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