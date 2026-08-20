The actress discusses how the character’s journey of starting over has influenced her perspective as the show introduces another challenge for Ganga’s family.

Zee TV’s ongoing show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan continues to explore the challenges faced by Ganga, played by Shubhangi Latkar, as she attempts to rebuild her life after a series of setbacks. The ongoing storyline recently saw Ganga lose her beloved Dhaba in a fire, prompting her to take part in a cooking competition in an effort to revive her dream.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Shubhangi Latkar opens up about Ganga’s struggle to rebuild her life after losing her ‘dhaba’

Although Ganga does not win the competition, the story takes an unexpected turn when the winner decides to give her the Rs. 20 lakhs prize money. The gesture comes after the winner acknowledges the role Ganga’s guidance and support played in her victory. The money gives Ganga an opportunity to rebuild her Dhaba and restore a part of the life she had lost.

For Shubhangi Latkar, Ganga’s response to these setbacks has also offered an opportunity to reflect on her own experiences. The actor said that while she has not faced circumstances identical to those of her character, she understands the experience of having to start over.

“Playing Ganga has made me look at my own journey differently. What inspires me most about her is the way she refuses to let difficult circumstances hold her back. I may not have experienced the situations she faces, but I understand the feeling of having to start again and find your way forward. There have been times in my own life when things haven’t gone as planned, but Ganga constantly reminds me that giving up is never the answer. Her determination to keep moving ahead, no matter how many challenges come her way, is something I deeply admire. Portraying her has made me realise that sometimes, the biggest strength comes from simply choosing to continue. I hope Ganga’s journey gives viewers the same sense of hope and reminds them that every setback can be a new beginning,” she said.

With the Rs. 20 lakh prize money now available to her, Ganga is expected to focus on restoring the Dhaba. However, another conflict is developing within her family. Murli, played by Rohin Joshi, and Sahana, portrayed by Namrata Pradhan, begin facing difficulties in their relationship after Murli’s mother creates misunderstandings between the couple.

As tensions increase within the family, the upcoming episodes will explore whether Ganga steps in to support Sahana and helps her deal with the situation. The track is set to add another layer to Ganga’s role within the family as she works towards rebuilding her own life.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stars Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha and Sheizaan Khan as Siddhu in the lead roles, alongside Shubhangi Latkar, Rohin Joshi and Namrata Pradhan.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan airs every day at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Also Read: Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stars Indira Krishna and Shubhangi Latkar celebrate the rare beauty of female friendship

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