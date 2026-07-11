Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Morning update: Collections show huge jump; Ajay Devgn-starrer earns Rs. 3.72 crore by 11 AM

Dhamaal 4 has registered encouraging growth on its second day at the domestic box office. The comedy entertainer has collected approximately Rs. 3.72 crore as of 11 AM on Saturday, as compared to Rs. 1.96 crore during the corresponding period on its opening day. This represents a substantial jump of nearly 90% in collections.

The film opened to an overall occupancy of approximately 12% during the morning shows on Day 2. The occupancy improved further to around 15% during the early afternoon shows. In comparison, Dhamaal 4 had recorded 9.3% occupancy in the morning and approximately 10% during the early afternoon shows on Friday.

Among the key states, the National Capital Region is leading with occupancy of around 19%, followed by Uttar Pradesh at approximately 17% and Maharashtra at 15%. The film has witnessed a healthy improvement across these important markets compared to its opening day. Mumbai, Delhi and Pune continue to remain the top-performing cities, with occupancy hovering around 19%.

The major national multiplex chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis have contributed approximately Rs. 1.94 crore. This accounts for nearly 52% of Dhamaal 4’s overall business at the time of reporting.

With Saturday traditionally witnessing stronger audience turnout during the afternoon, evening and night shows, Dhamaal 4 is expected to record a significant jump over its opening day collections. The positive morning trend indicates that the franchise’s family appeal is beginning to translate into stronger weekend footfalls.