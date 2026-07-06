Welcome To The Jungle Day 11 Morning Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 55 lakhs by 11 AM on second Monday

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has begun its second Monday on a subdued note at the India box office. After posting a healthy second-weekend total, the comic entertainer witnessed the expected drop in occupancies at the start of the working week.

The film recorded morning occupancy of around 6 percent on Day 11. The response improved only marginally during the early afternoon shows, with occupancy rising to approximately 7 percent.

Among the key states and territories, Maharashtra, NCR and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top contributors in terms of collections. However, all three markets registered single-digit occupancy during the morning and early afternoon shows.

At the city level, Delhi was the top-performing centre and recorded double-digit occupancy. Mumbai and Pune followed in terms of collections, although the overall response remained limited during the first half of the day.

PVRInox and Cinepolis together contributed approximately Rs. 25 lakhs, accounting for around 45 percent of the film’s all-India collections.

As of 11 AM, Welcome To The Jungle had collected approximately Rs. 55 lakhs nett across India on its second Monday. The film will now need to show improvement during the evening and night shows to post a reasonable Day 11 total.