Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, who made her Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis earlier this year, has bagged her second project. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Bhatia will star alongside Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in an upcoming romantic comedy.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia lands her second film; to romance Roshan Mathew in a romantic comedy

The film is said to be a heartwarming, character-driven romantic drama that blends emotional beats with quirky and comedic elements. The makers are looking to create a fun-filled, entertaining love story, with Bhatia and Mathew coming together as a new on-screen romantic pair. Adhiraj Bose, who previously worked as an AD on Ek Thi Daayan and Talvar and has directed several short films, including the Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Interior Cafe Night (2014), will helm the yet-untitled film. He makes his feature directorial debut with this project.

The film will be produced by Aayush Maheshwari under his BLM Pictures banner, which has previously co-produced films such as Dhak Dhak, Loop Lapeta and Yaariyan 2. Shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in November, with the makers targeting a theatrical release in mid-2027.

Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia and made her acting debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which chronicles the life of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his martyrdom during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Although the film underperformed at the box office, Bhatia received praise for her subtle performance. She has since been looking for her next project and has found a promising opportunity in this latest rom-com, which will see her paired opposite Roshan Mathew, popularly known for his work in Malayalam films such as C U Soon, Moothon, Ronth and the recently released Uyir.

Mathew has also featured in several Hindi films, including Choked, Darlings and Ulajh, as well as shows such as Poacher and Kan Khajura. He will next be seen in Job Trafficking, an upcoming scam thriller series from Trial by Fire director Prashant Nair. The series is currently in production and is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video early next year.

Also Read: Simar Bhatia gets emotional as Ikkis releases, thanks family, makers, and co-star Agastya Nanda: “Thank you for taking care of me”

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