Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer scores a decent weekend

It has been a decent weekend for Alpha as it managed to cross the Rs. 30 crores milestone and then also added a bit more. It has collected Rs. 33.15 crores in its first three days and that’s better than what most would have expected from it prior to release. After all, there was so much negativity around the film ever since the release of War 2 that the after effects are being heard even after almost a year.

That’s the reason why trade expectations from the film were rock bottom, and especially on social media the narratives were already set that this one wouldn’t work at all. That’s the reason why whatever numbers are now actually coming in are being considered good enough since first and foremost, these are actually genuinely decent. Secondly, the film hasn’t found favour amongst the critics either, which means everything is boiling down to what the audience on the ground has to say.

This is, in fact, the most important part for any film and thankfully the footfalls have gone up with every passing day. Otherwise, it has been seen in such kind of films that collections actually crash from Saturday onwards and then it’s all over on Sunday, but then Alpha is, at least, getting a chance for it. After growing on Saturday, the film managed to score a slightly better Sunday for itself as Rs. 12.53 crores came in. This time around, the day on day growth is less which means weekdays could well drop around 50%-60% when compared to the opening weekend.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources