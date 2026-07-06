Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Film scores a good second weekend, crosses Jolly LLB 3 lifetime in just 10 days

In just 10 days, Welcome To The Jungle has now crossed the lifetime total of Akshay Kumar’s own Jolly LLB 3. Released last year, that film had netted Rs. 113.59 crores. Now Welcome To The Jungle has gone past that mark by the close of second weekend as its total stands at Rs. 118.52 cr. This is good because from here on the film would be aiming to add a lot more in its lifetime run.

Of course, the film is facing a lot of competition at theatres. There is Alpha running alongside which hasn’t been a pushover, as was expected out of it, and has in fact turned out to be a formidable competition. Then next week there is Dhamaal 4 and post that there is The Odyssey. This isn’t all as there is Spider-Man: Brand New Day a week later. This means week after week there would be new content for audiences to be entertained, and screens & shows allocation would be impacted as well. Welcome To The Jungle is a very good movie that warranted a much smoother run but then summer season means a multitude of releases on the way.

Still, the film has so far done well enough and on Sunday it managed to score another Rs. 10.44 crores. Appreciation is there for the film amongst the larger audience and it’s in fact doing quite good in the interiors of B and C centres as well. In terms of footfalls, the film would be amongst the top Akshay Kumar starrers and one now waits to see how weekdays hold turns out to be.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources