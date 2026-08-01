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Bollywood Hungama » News » Spiderman: Brand New Day hits Rs 65 crore on Saturday; Tom Holland starrer nets Rs. 175 crores in 3 days flat » Spiderman: Brand New Day hits Rs 65 crore on Saturday; Tom Holland starrer nets Rs. 175 crores in 3 days flat

Spiderman: Brand New Day hits Rs 65 crore on Saturday; Tom Holland starrer nets Rs. 175 crores in 3 days flat

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Tom Holland led Spiderman: Brand New Day is unstoppable at the box office in India, as the film went on a record breaking spree on a day to day basis. After collecting Rs 109 crore in 2 days, the superhero saga has seen a massive surge in business on Saturday, recording the biggest collections of the run.

Spiderman: Brand New Day hits Rs 65 crore on Saturday; Tom Holland starrer nets Rs. 175 crores in 3 days flat

According to early estimates, Spiderman: Brand New Day has collected around Rs 65 crore on Saturday, taking the total collections in the vicinity of Rs 175 crore. The film will see another surge in business on Sunday, and is looking to score an opening weekend around Rs 240 crore.

This would mean the biggest ever opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India, topping the previous best - Avengers: End Game. The film will also be looking to emerge as #1 Hollywood Film of All Time In India, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected Rs 380 crore back in 2022.

Spiderman: Brand New Day is a BLOCKBUSTER and it remains to be seen how big it goes in the days to come. The Monday collections will decide if it stays in the race to make an entry in the Rs 500 crore club.

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Movie Review

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