Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day hits Rs 100 crore in 2 days; Tom Holland starrer netts Rs 53 crore on Day 2

The Tom Holland led Spiderman: Brand New Day is on a spectacular run at the box office in India. After opening at Rs 61 crore on Thursday, the film has shown a strong hold in collections on Friday as early estimates indicate second day business in the range of Rs 52.00 crore to Rs 55.00 crore. It's a 10 percent drop from Thursday, and as was always expected, in-fact could have been a lot more.

With this, the two day collections of Spiderman: Brand New Day stands at Rs 114 crore, and it is headed to score an opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 235 crore in India. The reports are phenomenal, and the best two days of run are expected to come on Saturday and Sunday. If the film accelerates beyond expectations, there is a shot at Rs 240 crore as well.

The film is a BLOCKBUSTER, and is headed to emerge the #1 Hollywood film of all time in India by surpassing the Rs 380 crore nett record held by Avatar: Way of Water. It will also emerge the biggest ever superhero film in India going past the mighty Avengers: End Games, which earned around Rs 280 crore.

The advances for Saturday and Sunday are fantastic, and the film is bound to showcase strong hold on Monday, given that the reports are on the positive side too.