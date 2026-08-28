On August 26, Bollywood Hungama reported that The Odyssey’s shows were taken out of IMAX screens after a historic 40-day run in order to accommodate Yash-starrer Toxic. The Odyssey consistently drew audiences and managed to collect a record Rs. 90 crores, that too from just 34 IMAX screens. Remarkably, the film continued to register encouraging occupancy right until the end of its run. As a result, our report was widely shared and discussed, sending shockwaves among fans.

Toxic debacle effect: The Odyssey storms back into IMAX screens across India just 2 days after being ousted

It has now come to light that due to the underperformance of Toxic, The Odyssey has been brought back to all IMAX screens in the country, except Bengaluru. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Even on its last day, The Odyssey ran with 43% occupancy, which was unbelievable. It proved that there was a lot of gas left in the tank. Warner Bros, which distributed The Odyssey, asked for just one show in IMAX, considering the continued demand, from August 26. Sadly, the demand was not accepted as the distributors of Toxic were clear that they wanted all shows in IMAX.”

The source continued, “But since Toxic had not worked as expected, the IMAX theatres were allowed to bring back The Odyssey. It was expected that, if at all this happened, it would happen next week or after a fortnight. No one imagined that The Odyssey would be back in just two days.”

Earlier today, cinemas like Cinepolis Seawoods and Cinepolis Thane near Mumbai, Cinepolis Aundh in Pune, PVR Palazzo and Inox Luxe in Chennai, and Cinepolis Centre Square in Kochi programmed shows of The Odyssey from today, August 28. Within a few hours, several more theatres joined in, including Mumbai’s PVR Lower Parel, Inox R City, Maison Inox, Miraj Wadala and Eros. PVR Lower Parel and Cinepolis Seawoods will screen two shows of The Odyssey, while Delhi’s IMAX cinemas have also come on board with one show each of the Matt Damon-starrer. Cinepolis Aundh and Inox Megaplex in Pune, along with Inox Megaplex in Lucknow, will screen one show today before increasing it to two from tomorrow. Rajhans Surat and Inox South City Kolkata will also play two shows, while PVR Palladium will screen one show of the Hollywood hit.

Meanwhile, Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore never discontinued The Odyssey. It was the only IMAX cinema in India to continue playing the film even after August 26, and it will continue to screen two shows. Bengaluru, meanwhile, remains the only centre in India where IMAX screens will continue to play Toxic without accommodating The Odyssey, at least until the weekend.

It is also important to note that on August 26, Toxic recorded 51.6% occupancy in IMAX, while The Odyssey registered 48.7%. On Thursday, August 27, Toxic’s occupancy dropped sharply to 17.4%, while The Odyssey remained steady at 37.6%.

It now remains to be seen whether The Odyssey can cross the Rs. 100 crore mark now that it is back in IMAX.

Also Read: From Thunderous Sound to Raw Aura: Why Toxic is one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026

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