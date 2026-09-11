Ghamasaan Movie Review: GHAMASAAN is a gritty and engaging crime drama.

Ghamasaan Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Ghamasaan Movie Review Synopsis:

GHAMASAAN is the story of an honest officer and a dreaded gangster. The year is 2006. Maharaj (Arshad Warsi) is a dacoit living in the jungles of Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh along with his army. He is known for terrorizing the local population. Yet, no one has the guts to stand up against him as police and ministers are in cahoots with him. There’s a lot of pressure on the government after opposition leader Kumari Sarojini (Seema Azmi) raises her voice against Maharaj’s atrocities. To pacify her, Aditya Singh (Pratik Gandhi) an honest officer stationed in Lucknow, is sent with a team of STF officials to the belt where Maharaj operates. Aditya has been told to ensure Maharaj’s activities are halted and that the election process goes on smoothly. The idea is that once the elections are over, Aditya and his STF contingent will be asked to return. But Aditya is in no mood to follow the order. He reaches the region and attempts to finish off Maharaj. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Ghamasaan Movie Story Review:

Piiyush Singh and Ram Yash Singh's story, inspired by true events, is superb. Tigmanshu Dhulia's screenplay is gripping. Tigmanshu Dhulia's dialogues are realistic. This means that they are devoid of any over-the-top or clapworthy one-liners.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's direction is praiseworthy. He uses a no-nonsense approach toward telling the story. Hence, there are no romantic or even item songs. The banter between Aditya and his wife Aparna (Ishita Dutta) is neatly woven into the story. In many ways, the film reminds of the OG Dhulia and his memorable flicks like HAASIL [2003], PAAN SINGH TOMAR [2012], SAHEB BIWI AUR GANGSTER [2011], etc. He fleshes out the villain character perfectly. Hence, one feels the scare when he appears on screen or when he commits the atrocities. As a result, one also roots for the protagonist and wants him to finish him off. A few scenes that stand out are Maharaj realizing that Lakhua has been compromised, Aditya and Maharaj speaking for the first time and the intermission point. After the interval, the scene where Aparna gets kidnapped and Aditya tapping his senior's phone are memorable. The pre-climax is very nail biting and also clapworthy.

On the flipside, the film has a simple and formulaic story of a cop chasing a goon, with hardly any twists and turns. The narrative stagnates at a point in the second half. The track involving Balaram Yadav (Anurag Thakur) and the Adivasi kids is not fleshed out properly. The finale is unexpected, but it doesn’t pack the punch one would have hoped for.

Ghamasaan Movie Review Performances:

GHAMASAAN belongs to Arshad Warsi. The actor is known for comic roles but here, he terrorizes and how. It’s not easy to break his image and excel but Arshad comes out with flying colours. This is surely one of the finest performances of his career. Pratik Gandhi is absent after his entry scene but later on, he’s there throughout. He gets a bit overpowered by Arshad but there’s no denying that he maintains a strong position and delivers a fine performance. Rajpal Yadav (Kalika) has a very crucial part and like Arshad, even he breaks his image and attempts something different. At the same time, he also raises laughs in some scenes. A performance to watch out for. Ishita Dutta has limited screen time but is fine. Jatin Goswami (Angad) yet again proves that he’s a powerhouse of talent. Deepraj Rana (Inspector Harsh), Seema Azmi, Pankaj Saraswat (S K Dubey), Mrityunjay Pandey (Rizwan), Paritosh Sand (Madhura Prasad), Anurag Thakur and Hemant Dandotiya (Lakhua) lend able support.

Ghamasaan movie music and other technical aspects:

Anuj Garg's music is forgettable. The song ‘Dhaaye Dhaaye’ is just okay. Anuj Garg's background score is in sync with the film's mood. Dev Agarwal's cinematography enhances the cinematic appeal. Amrish and Daya's production design is authentic while Tulika Dhuliya's costumes are realistic. The action is gory and not for the faint hearted. Sourabh Prabhudesai's editing is nice but could have been slicker in some places.

Ghamasaan Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, GHAMASAAN is a gritty and engaging crime drama that benefits from Tigmanshu Dhulia’s no-nonsense direction, some gripping moments and terrific performances, especially by Arshad Warsi in a never-seen-before avatar