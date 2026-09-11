Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Excel Entertainment’s film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the worldwide box office

Mirzapur: The Movie has achieved another major milestone at the worldwide box office. The Excel Entertainment production has crossed the coveted Rs. 200 crore mark globally, with its worldwide gross collection standing at Rs. 210.05 crore, as per the latest figures.

The film, which brings the hugely popular Mirzapur franchise from the streaming space to the big screen, has managed to translate its established fan base into strong theatrical footfalls. The worldwide total comprises Rs. 173.67 crore gross from India and Rs. 36.38 crore from the overseas markets.

In India, Mirzapur: The Movie has accumulated Rs. 145.88 crore in net collections, putting the film firmly among the notable theatrical performers of 2026. The difference between the domestic net and gross also takes its India gross to Rs. 173.67 crore, with the overseas contribution further taking the worldwide tally past the Rs. 200 crore milestone.

The achievement is particularly significant considering that Mirzapur originated as a streaming series and built its popularity over multiple seasons. Taking characters and a world already familiar to audiences and giving them a theatrical continuation was always a sizeable gamble, but the box office response indicates that the franchise has retained considerable pull beyond the OTT platform.

Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, the film continues the franchise’s familiar power struggles and larger-than-life confrontations while expanding the story onto the big screen. The theatrical performance also underlines the growing appetite for established streaming properties to make the transition into cinema.

With Rs. 210.05 crore worldwide, Mirzapur: The Movie has now entered the Rs. 200 crore club, adding another strong commercial success to Excel Entertainment’s filmography. With its theatrical run still progressing, the film will now look to build further on this momentum and push its worldwide tally higher.

Worldwide Collections of Mirzapur The Movie

India Nett - Rs. 145.88 cr

India Gross - Rs. 173.67 cr

Overseas Gross - Rs. 36.38 cr

Worldwide Gross - Rs. 210.05 cr