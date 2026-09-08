Actor Sayani Gupta’s directorial debut Aasmani is set to travel across the international film festival circuit, with the short film selected at 10 festivals across four countries over the next two months.

Sayani Gupta’s directorial debut Aasmani to be screeened at 10 film festivals in 2 months

Written and directed by Gupta, Aasmani will screen at festivals across the US, Canada, Japan and India. Its upcoming festival appearances include the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival, Tokyo International Short Film Festival, India International Film Festival of Boston, Chicago South Asian Film Festival and Atlanta International Film Festival.

In India, the short has been selected for the Short Film Competition at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). It was also part of the India competition at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Four more festival selections are expected to be announced.

The film has already received recognition at several events. According to the film’s team, Aasmani won the REMI Special Jury Award for Best Children/Family Film at the 59th WorldFest-Houston and the Best Short Film Audience Choice Award at the Inde Meme Film Festival in Austin, US. It has also received the Best Children/Family Film award at the Cannes Film Festival of the World, among other honours.

Aasmani centres on the bond between a spirited grandmother and her granddaughter, with their powder-blue car forming an integral part of their journey. The film explores love, loss and friendship through their relationship.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta gets interim relief in defamation case over copyright dispute around Aasmani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.