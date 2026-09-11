Two weeks are left for the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore and the excitement is high despite it being a re-release. One reason is the recent blockbuster success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has once again boosted interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, Avengers Endgame: Encore will include new material along with an exclusive look at the next Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday. Earlier this year, Disney launched Infinity Vision, a new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) cinemas. The certification is given to auditoriums that meet certain standards related to screen size, projection quality, brightness and sound. Avengers Endgame: Encore will be one of the first films to play on Infinity Vision-certified screens, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday in December.

BREAKING: Avengers Endgame: Encore advance booking opens; PVR Sangam Chakala among India’s first Infinity Vision screens

Earlier today, September 11, the advance booking of Avengers Endgame: Encore commenced in India and with it, the first set of Infinity Vision-certified screens in the country has also emerged. PVR C&B Square, also known as PVR Sangam, located in Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai, is one of the cinemas to have received the Infinity Vision certification. The superhero flick will have two shows there, at 7:15 pm and 11:00 pm.

In Delhi, PVR Promenade, Vasant Kunj, will have shows at the same timings. Meanwhile, Cinepolis Lake Mall, Kolkata, will have three shows of Avengers Endgame: Encore – at 9:00 am, 4:20 pm and 11:50 pm. These cinemas are also Infinity Vision-certified. As per trade sources, more cinemas are expected to come under the certification not just in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata but also in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore and others.

The occupancy in IMAX and Infinity Vision screens is expected to be healthy. This is because while the regular screens will include new footage and a unique opening, they will not feature the new post-credits scene directly linked to Avengers: Doomsday. That scene will be exclusive to IMAX and Infinity Vision-certified screens.

The prices are also kept a bit higher as Avengers Endgame: Encore is expected to perform well at the box office.

Also Read: Avengers Endgame: Encore – Why Marvel fans should assemble again

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.