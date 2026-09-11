Haiwaan Day One Box Office Estimate: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer has a Disastrous opening; collects approx Rs. 3 cr. on Friday

It's curtains down for the Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar led Haiwaan, as the film has taken a disastrous opening at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the Priyadarshan directorial has collected in the range of Rs. 2.75 crore to Rs. 3.25 crore, which is much below the most pessimistic expectations and projections.

The film is almost a no show all across the board, and whatever has come in due to the face value of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The trailers had the writing on the wall, but none expected such a start as it marks the reunion of Akshay with Priyadarshan after the success of Bhooth Bangla.

The national chains are looking to collect around Rs. 1.90 crore on the first day, and this is a dismal result. The start is on the lines of Selfiee and Sarfira, which is not a great list to be a part of. Surprisingly, this ranks among the lowest openers of the year, and that's despite a hefty budget and strong face value.

Haiwaan could see some growth on Saturday and Sunday, but it's curtains down with this opening.