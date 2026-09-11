Toxic English version BOMBS beyond belief: Yash starrer earns just Rs. 3.16 lakhs in Week 1; Tuesday collections crash to a SHOCKING Rs. 3,125

On September 4, the English version of Yash-starrer Toxic was released in India. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that the film collected just Rs. 1.40 lakhs approximately. Just 450 tickets were sold across the country. The news went viral in no time. We now bring you a report on how the English version of Toxic fared over the week.

The first day of release turned out to be the best day for the English version of Toxic. The film collected Rs. 1.38 lakhs on Friday from 11 shows across four cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida. On Saturday, the showcasing was reduced to seven shows in three cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – and the collections fell to Rs. 78,774. Even on Sunday, when the film continued to play in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, there was no weekend jump as the earnings slipped further to Rs. 70,460.

The situation worsened considerably on Monday, with Toxic crashing to just Rs. 15,034. Tuesday proved to be the film’s worst day, as the English version managed to collect a mere Rs. 3,125.

There was a marginal improvement on Wednesday, when the collections rose to Rs. 5,699, before falling again to Rs. 4,655 on Thursday. While the film was playing in Gurugram and Bengaluru on Monday, its showcasing was restricted to Bengaluru alone for the remaining weekdays, underlining the extremely poor demand for the English version.

As expected, owing to the extremely poor turnout, the English version of Toxic has been discontinued from Friday, September 11. What makes its performance all the more shocking is that Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, while it was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Despite being an original-language version, the English edition found virtually no takers, not just in India but Overseas as well. As a result, the recovery from the English version has been negligible.

The English version of Toxic has a tighter narrative. This is because its runtime is 176.52 minutes. In other words, Toxic's English version is 2 hours, 56 minutes and 52 seconds. The rest of the versions of the Yash-starrer have a run time of 194.12 minutes, that is, 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds.

The first week collections of Toxic’s English version:

Friday: Rs. 1,38,295

Saturday: Rs. 78,774

Sunday: Rs. 70,460

Monday: Rs. 15,034

Tuesday: Rs. 3,125

Wednesday: Rs. 5,699

Thursday: Rs. 4,655

TOTAL: Rs. 3,16,042