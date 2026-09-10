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Bollywood Hungama » News » Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer faces a tough start; Rs. 5 cr. opening on cards » Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer faces a tough start; Rs. 5 cr. opening on cards

Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer faces a tough start; Rs. 5 cr. opening on cards

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-led Haiwaan has witnessed a subdued response in advance booking so far. Going by the current pre-sales trend, the Priyadarshan-directed thriller is staring at an opening of under Rs. 5 crores, with the top national cinema chains expected to close advance sales at fewer than 10,000 tickets. The film will now need strong spot bookings and favourable word of mouth to make up for the lacklustre pre-release response.

The start is extremely poor, and the film will have to rely on the audience word of mouth, as that can help it show gains on the weekend and then clock a Monday higher than Friday.

But even for a miracle trending, it's a must for Haiwaan to open around the Rs. 5 crore mark, which at the moment looks tough. The film is a remake of a Malayalam film, and that has also dented the theatrical potential.

The producers have not put a lot of money into promoting the film, probably owing to the disastrous performance of Toxic. The eyes are now on word of mouth, which hopefully should land in favour of the film, leading to a spike in biz on Saturday and Sunday.

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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