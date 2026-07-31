Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film scripts history with record-breaking Rs. 61.52 cr opening day; becomes India’s biggest Hollywood opener of all time

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into the record books with an extraordinary opening day performance at the Indian box office. The superhero spectacle collected Rs. 61.52 crores on its first day, making it the highest opening day grosser ever for a Hollywood film in India.

In doing so, the latest Spider-Man adventure has comfortably eclipsed the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame, which had opened to Rs. 53.10 crores in 2019. The difference of over Rs. 8 crores underlines just how massive the film's debut has been, especially considering Endgame had long been regarded as the benchmark for Hollywood releases in the country.

The scale of the achievement becomes even more evident when compared with the rest of the all-time list. Avatar: The Way of Water follows in third place with an opening day collection of Rs. 40 crores, while Spider-Man: No Way Home had begun its run with Rs. 32.67 crores. Avengers: Infinity War rounds off the top five with Rs. 31.30 crores, meaning Brand New Day has surpassed every previous Hollywood opener by a significant margin.

The gap widens further down the rankings. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened at Rs. 28.35 crores, Deadpool & Wolverine collected Rs. 21 crores, while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning registered Rs. 18.89 crores on day one. Thor: Love and Thunder debuted with Rs. 18.20 crores, and Avatar: Fire and Ash completed the top ten with Rs. 18 crores.

What makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day's performance particularly noteworthy is the distance it has created from the rest of the field. It is not merely another film entering the record books; it has rewritten them. The film has become the first Hollywood release in India to cross the Rs. 60 crores mark on its opening day, setting a new benchmark for future international releases.

The latest Spider-Man film also reinforces the enduring popularity of the web-slinger among Indian audiences. Interestingly, the franchise now boasts two entries in the all-time top four, with Spider-Man: No Way Home having previously held one of the strongest openings for a Hollywood title. With Brand New Day now claiming the top spot, the franchise has further strengthened its box office legacy in the country.

By debuting with Rs. 61.52 crores, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has not only dethroned Avengers: Endgame but has also established a new all-time opening day record for Hollywood cinema in India, setting a benchmark that will be difficult to surpass.