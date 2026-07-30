Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day scores an ALL TIME RECORD in India; Tom Holland starrer opens at Rs. 62 crores

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set the box office on fire, with early estimates indicating opening-day collections in the range of Rs. 61 crores to Rs. 63 crores. The film has set an all-time record for a Hollywood film in India, surpassing the previous best, Avengers: Endgame, which opened at Rs. 53.1 crores back in 2019.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed all industry projections by getting footfalls all across the board from the mass belts to the urban areas. The top 3 national chains have collected around Rs. 32 crores on the opening day, contributing 52 per cent to the total business, which is big for a Hollywood film.

The reports are phenomenal, which means that the superhero saga will emerge as a massive blockbuster in India. The four-day opening weekend of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be around the Rs. 225 crore mark, and that should keep it on track to hit the Rs. 400 crore mark in India to emerge the no. 1 Hollywood title of all time.

The present record holder is Avatar: Way of Water, at Rs. 373 crores and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will easily top this to emerge the no. 1 film of all time. In fact, it should even hit Rs. 400 crores. But the record might not stay for longer, as Avengers: Doomsday will aim to surpass this later this year.