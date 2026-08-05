Russo brothers react to Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking Avengers: Endgame’s box office record; says, “The gauntlet has been passed”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created box office history by breaking Avengers: Endgame’s records in several markets, including North America and India, with its opening weekend collection. The Tom Holland starrer delivered the biggest opening and the biggest weekend of all time in North America. In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day registered the biggest opening day and opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film.

Russo brothers react to Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking Avengers: Endgame’s box office record; says, “The gauntlet has been passed”

As fans across the world continued to celebrate the film’s success, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, better known as the Russo Brothers, also reacted to Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassing their film’s box office record.

The Avengers: Doomsday directors took to Instagram and shared a celebratory artwork marking Spider-Man: Brand New Day overtaking Avengers: Endgame at the box office.

The duo wrote, “Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history. The gauntlet has been passed… @bosslogic thanks for the amazing artwork.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly collected a record-setting $360 million in North America, beating Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million benchmark set in 2019. In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected over Rs 250 crores nett in the opening weekend, breaking all records set by Hollywood films in the country.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theatres in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: From Brand New Day’s HISTORIC 5,000 screens release to RECORD Rs. 61 crore Day 1 on a non-holiday Thursday – Sony’s Shony Panjikaran decodes how Spider-Man became India’s BIGGEST PAN-INDIA Hollywood brand: “There is no ceiling for Spider-Man in India”

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