Box Office Analysis: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is pan-India in footfalls, English-led in revenue; 3D powers 77% of six-day business

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has registered extraordinary numbers at the India box office in its first six days. The superhero entertainer has collected Rs. 320.50 crores Nett, selling as many as 1.09 crore tickets across 1.07 lakh shows. However, the real story becomes even more fascinating when the collections are broken down by language and format.

Dubbed versions account for 54% of tickets sold

The film is not merely an English-language Hollywood blockbuster performing strongly in the major metropolitan centres. The admissions data proves that Spider-Man has become a genuinely pan-India superhero. The dubbed versions collectively sold 58.67 lakh tickets in the first six days, accounting for 53.9% of the film’s total admissions. The English version, meanwhile, sold 50.24 lakh tickets, or 46.1% of the total. In other words, more viewers watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a dubbed language than in English.

The revenue equation: English earns more than dubbed versions

Yet, the revenue picture tells a different story. English contributed Rs. 177.11 crores Nett, amounting to 55.3% of the film’s collections. All the dubbed versions put together generated Rs. 143.39 crores Nett, or 44.7%. The reason for the difference is the substantially higher ticket pricing enjoyed by the English version.

The effective average Gross ticket price for English was Rs. 405, compared with Rs. 350 for Hindi, Rs. 178 for Tamil and Rs. 159 for Telugu. Therefore, English was the film’s monetisation engine, while the dubbed versions expanded its audience base and admissions.

Hindi was comfortably the second-largest language, generating Rs. 110.02 crores Nett from 36.09 lakh tickets. However, it received 41.1% of the total shows while contributing 33.1% of admissions. Its average of 82.3 tickets per show was lower than the overall average of 102.1, suggesting that the wide Hindi release also included a meaningful amount of relatively less productive capacity.

Tamil and Telugu presented the exact opposite picture. Tamil sold 11.63 lakh tickets from 7,176 shows, translating into 162.1 tickets per show. Telugu sold 10.64 lakh tickets from 6,636 shows, with an average of 160.3 tickets per show. Both languages delivered significantly more admissions relative to their share of shows.

Collectively, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada accounted for 20.7% of all tickets from just 13.6% of shows. The revenue share of the four languages was lower at 10.4%, mainly due to cheaper ticket pricing. Nevertheless, the admissions data demonstrates that the film’s appeal was not limited to the traditional English-speaking urban audience.

Language Gross (INR Cr.) Tickets sold (Lakhs) Shows Avg. Ticket Price English 203.58 50.24 48,364 405 Hindi 126.46 36.09 43,872 350 Tamil 20.68 11.63 7,176 178 Telugu 16.93 10.64 6,636 159 Malayalam 0.39 0.17 314 224 Kannada 0.35 0.14 335 253

Spider-Man’s real box-office engine was 3D

The second major story is the overwhelming dominance of 3D. Standard 3D generated Rs. 246.43 crores Nett, representing 76.9% of the film’s six-day business. It sold 83.56 lakh tickets from 76,214 shows.

Standard 2D, in comparison, contributed Rs. 61.51 crores Nett from 23.64 lakh tickets and 28,965 shows. While 2D accounted for 27.1% of total shows, its share of collections was only 19.2%.

The difference was not merely because 3D tickets were more expensive. Standard 3D generated 109.6 tickets per show, compared with 81.6 for 2D. Its Nett collection per show was Rs. 32,334, 52.3% higher than 2D’s Rs. 21,237. Hence, audiences did not simply pay more for 3D; they actively preferred it.

The premium-format business was smaller in absolute terms but exceptionally valuable. Excluding standard 2D and 3D, the rest of the formats generated Rs. 12.56 crores Nett from 1,518 shows and 1.71 lakh tickets. They contributed 3.9% of collections from only 1.4% of shows.

Format Gross (INR cr.) Tickets sold (Lakhs) Shows 3D 283.26 83.56 76,214 2D 70.70 23.64 28,965 Rest 14.43 1.71 1,518

The effective Gross ticket price across these formats was Rs. 844. English contributed 95.3% of the premium-format collections, confirming that premium cinema consumption for the film remained overwhelmingly English-led.

Ultimately, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s performance demonstrates how Hollywood’s biggest franchises are evolving in India. The English version and premium formats continue to generate the highest value per ticket, but Hindi, Tamil and Telugu are no longer peripheral add-ons. They are central to the film’s admissions story.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is, therefore, pan-India in audience reach, English-led in monetisation and overwhelmingly powered by the audience’s preference for the 3D theatrical experience.