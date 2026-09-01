The two action-driven entertainers will bring contrasting stories and star-led avatars to cinemas on the same day.

Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9: Rashmika Mandanna and Emraan Hashmi starrers to clash at the box office on November 27

The box office is set for an interesting clash on November 27, 2026, with Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9 scheduled to arrive in cinemas on the same day. While Rashmika Mandanna will headline the female-centric action-drama Mysaa, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a romantic action avatar in Gunmaaster G9.

Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9: Rashmika Mandanna and Emraan Hashmi starrers to clash at the box office on November 27

The makers of Mysaa announced the release date on September 1 with a new poster, confirming that the film will hit theatres on November 27. The Rawindra Pulle directorial has already generated curiosity with Rashmika’s intense looks from the film. The actress is set to portray a tribal warrior in what has been described as a never-seen-before avatar.

Expected to be a pan-India entertainer, Mysaa will release in multiple languages. The film is positioned as an action drama with a strong female protagonist and is expected to feature high-octane stunt sequences. Rashmika Mandanna’s character and the film’s tribal setting have been among the key elements driving anticipation around the project.

Meanwhile, Gunmaaster G9 is expected to explore a different combination of romance and action. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of a lover who is willing to go to extreme lengths for love. The project also marks Emraan’s first on-screen pairing with Genelia Deshmukh, adding another point of interest to the film.

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 features Aparshakti Khurana as the antagonist. The teaser, which was unveiled recently, offered audiences a glimpse into the romantic action-drama and Emraan’s power-packed character.

With both films targeting the same release date, the November 27 weekend could see an interesting face-off between two distinct genres and star-led offerings. Mysaa will bank on Rashmika’s action avatar and pan-India appeal, while Gunmaaster G9 will bring together romance, action and a fresh pairing between Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mysaa locks November 27, 2026 release; actress to headline intense action thriller

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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