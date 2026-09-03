Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving exclusive news about Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain’s Side Heroes. Last month, we announced that the film is being planned for release on Friendship Day 2027. We now bring to you another significant update, this time regarding the film’s shooting.

EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain’s Side Heroes a RARE Bollywood film to be shot COMPLETELY in Bihar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Side Heroes will be a rare Bollywood film to be shot entirely in Bihar. Since the story is organically rooted in the state, the makers felt it was important to film it at authentic locations rather than recreate Bihar elsewhere. They are currently scouting for a small town where a major portion of the shoot will take place. The team is planning to commence filming on January 14, 2027.”

Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali was born in Jamshedpur, which was once a part of Bihar. He also spent his early years in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

In October 2024, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Rahul Kumar, general manager of Bihar State Film Development & Finance Corporation, who told us, “We have started the single window clearance system for shoot permissions, subsidy, NOCs, etc…we are also giving the highest subsidy in the country.”

The source further continued, “Bihar has developed considerably in recent years. Gone are the days when films set in Bihar had to be shot in Wai, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh. Filmmakers are now increasingly encouraged to shoot Bihar-based stories in the state itself. Moreover, under the Bihar Film Promotion Policy, the state government offers subsidies to filmmakers, providing them with an added incentive to shoot in Bihar.”

Side Heroes is a hilarious friendship-reunion film with a touch of nostalgia, set in the heartland of India. It stars Varun Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana; the makers also plan to launch two new actresses with the film. Side Heroes is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Shikha K Ahluwalia written by Siddarth Sen (director of Good Luck Jerry) and Pankaj Matta, and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Side Heroes to have a theatrical release on Friendship’s Day 2027; Varun Sharma says, “It is not just a hilarious friendship film; it’s like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara…”

More Pages: Side Heroes Box Office Collection

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