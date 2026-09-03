Alpha, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe and the franchise’s first female-led spy thriller, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films chart at No. 3. The film was also trending at No. 1 on Netflix’s India Movies chart.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha hits no. 3 on Netflix global top 10

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller follows two elite agents as they take on a high-stakes mission set within the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The film’s Alia Bhatt and Sharvari pairing, along with its action sequences and large-scale presentation, has drawn attention from audiences. Its performance on Netflix has further expanded its reach, with Alpha appearing among the Top 10 films in several international markets.

With its latest Netflix performance, Alpha has continued to reach audiences beyond India while adding another chapter to the YRF Spy Universe. The film’s ranking also highlights the growing international viewership for Indian films on global streaming platforms.

Also Read : Alpha OTT release announcement: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer to premiere on Netflix on August 28

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.